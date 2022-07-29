Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Niger Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Nigerien Foreign Minister Massoudou Hassoumi yesterday in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Hassoumi emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-Niger economic, governance, and security cooperation in the Sahel. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Hassoumi also discussed the need to encourage timely democratic transitions in neighboring countries as well as address food insecurity and development.