Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Nguyen Minh Vu

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Vu

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the strength of the bilateral relationship and the importance of the 9th U.S.-Vietnam Asia Pacific Dialogue to be held on August 30 in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Deputy Foreign Minister Vu emphasized the importance of deepening the U.S.-Vietnam relationship and our shared vision for promoting a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region.

