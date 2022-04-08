Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Momen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to recognize the 50th anniversary of U.S.-Bangladesh relations and discuss bilateral economic, commercial, and security collaboration. They also discussed steps to promote security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of expression.