Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary

April 8, 2022
Maryam Shah

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to recognize the 50th anniversary of U.S.-Bangladesh relations and discuss bilateral economic, commercial, and security collaboration.  They also discussed steps to promote security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.  Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of expression.