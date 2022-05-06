Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Angolan Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Angolan Minister of State Chief Furtado

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Angolan Minister of State Chief Francisco Furtado in Luanda. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Angolan Minister of State Chief Furtado discussed the growing bilateral security relationship between the United States and Angola, as well as opportunities to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation.