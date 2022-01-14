Wendy Sherman’s Call with OSCE Secretary General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss Russia’s continued aggression towards Ukraine and using the OSCE as a platform to deescalate tensions. They welcomed the Polish Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau’s proposal to launch a revitalized European security dialogue at the OSCE. This dialogue will enable all 57 OSCE participating States to discuss urgent issues affecting European security, such as Russia’s continued and unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The Deputy Secretary and OSCE Secretary General agreed the OSCE is a critical venue to reduce insecurity and build trust in the region.