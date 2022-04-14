Wendy Sherman’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed efforts to end Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable war. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Mori reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister discussed U.S.-Japan economic cooperation, including the Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC). They also underscored the importance of cooperation through the Quad group of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan to champion the rules-based order, rooted in international law, in the Indo-Pacific. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister also reaffirmed strong support for ASEAN centrality.