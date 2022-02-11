Wendy Sherman’s Call with European EAS Secretary-General

Politics

February 11, 2022
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino yesterday.  The Deputy Secretary and Secretary-General reaffirmed U.S. and EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  They discussed ongoing, coordinated efforts to urge Russia to choose de-escalation and diplomacy and reaffirmed that further unprovoked Russian aggression would result in massive consequences and severe costs for the Russian Federation.