Wendy Sherman’s Call with European EAS Secretary-General

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino yesterday. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary-General reaffirmed U.S. and EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They discussed ongoing, coordinated efforts to urge Russia to choose de-escalation and diplomacy and reaffirmed that further unprovoked Russian aggression would result in massive consequences and severe costs for the Russian Federation.