Right now, Asia is a hot spot for crypto infrastructure, stablecoins and the CeFi/DeFi market. To empower a business through an international payment network, crypto is the only choice for Asia. Ethereum, Tron and other blockchains have seen massive adoption in Asia. TRON, for example, is handling around 10 million transactions every day, with around 5 to 6 million active users. Despite the decline in crypto prices over the past year, we’re seeing 100% to 150% growth in crypto adoption in Asia.