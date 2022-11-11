Web3 Marketing Executive Benish Shah Explores Crypto Gaming’s Subculture – Forbes

Web3 Marketing Executive Benish ShahBetsy Freeman

Benish Shah has had a very non linear career path. Starting out as an attorney, her journey took her from a product marketing role at Refinery 29 to working in the baby food industry, to advising nonprofits and startups like Do Something, State of Menopause, Motivote and more.

Now Shah serves as the VP of Marketing for Stardust, a blockchain gaming technology company. She attributes the common thread linking all these experiences, including her recent pivot to Web3, to her deep curiosity around subcultures.

I spoke to Shah about how she’s immersed herself into the very niche subculture that lies in the intersection of gaming, Web3 and blockchain.

Amy Shoenthal: How did you first become interested in Web3?

Benish Shah: I’ve been watching the crypto market since its inception, trying to understand what the true utility of blockchain would be. I think that there is a lot of fanfare around cryptocurrency, but that is separate from the underlying technology of blockchain. The technology itself has a lot of promise, while cryptocurrencies have a more complicated process than anybody would like to admit.

There’s a pre-existing subculture in blockchain-based gaming with a user behavior that already allows for trading digital assets. Gamers have been doing this for years. Adding in blockchain technology can be a vehicle that allows for both the trading and the tracking within one game but it also could be used to toggle between multiple games. The prospect of using this technology to make gaming more interesting caught my attention.

Shoenthal: What does Stardust do, and what is your role? Were you always interested in gaming?

Shah: Stardust enables developers to integrate NFTs into their games without having to understand blockchain themselves.

I’m not a gamer. I just have a very particular interest in subcultures. When you walk into an industry with a very strong subculture, it’s important to understand it, work alongside the people participating in it and truly try to figure out how you might be able to make their lives easier.

Shoenthal: Do you find that you’re welcomed into these subcultures as an outsider coming in?

Shah: I do, because I go in with curiosity and admit I’m not an expert. When people are excited about something and you start asking them questions about what could make their experience better, showing them you’re here to learn, everyone’s pretty happy to share.

Shoenthal: What has been your biggest obstacle so far?

Shah: The biggest obstacle in any Web3 or entity-based company is that there is substantial negative media around it. If you look at what happened during what we now call NFT summer, there was a lot of hype and speculation, but people weren’t necessarily looking at the power of blockchain. It was mostly about how much money we can all make. Those cultures never really last (as evidenced by recent events.)

The technology is here to stay though. Blockchain is a technology that’s going to make gaming more immersive. Stardust is one of the companies figuring out how to do that.

Shoenthal: When many people think of gaming, they think of Fortnite or Roblox. But the gaming industry goes well beyond that.

Shah: The gaming industry is large. It includes everything from Wordle and Candy Crush all the way to Fortnite. As with all subcultures, society likes to create stereotypes. There’s the stereotype of a stressed out mom, of a single woman and that of a gamer. These tropes are created to make it easy for everybody to wrap their heads around something that they don’t want to spend time understanding. But gaming exists for everybody who wants to play. Blockchain is the underlying technology on which a great game can be built.

Gaming is predicted to be an almost $300 billion industry by 2026. So that’s certainly not just one group of people participating in this industry. It’s well beyond that.

Shoenthal: When people picture the Metaverse, they think of gaming. You are an avatar in a space that is not real life, you plug-in and are transported to a different world. Is the Metaverse just one big game?

Shah: This goes back to a certain company that decided to start using the word Metaverse and popularizing it in both a positive and negative way. But when we think about what a Metaverse could be or what the future of gaming could be, a lot of people are talking about interoperability between games. How do we go from game to game using Blockchain technology? That’s the future.

I think we are at least a few years away from being able to do that because there first needs to be a mass adoption of blockchain. Game publishers who have multiple games have already started to build for this. But it’s going to be a step-by-step process. Are we going to live in a world where everybody is hooked up to a VR set and living inside of the Metaverse? Not in the next 18 months, but will that be an option that’s available for some people in the future? Maybe. If that’s something that interests you, it should be made available to you.

Shoenthal: Have you encountered any challenges being a woman in gaming and in crypto?

Shah: Actually, no. I have worked in male-dominated industries for most of my career. No matter what industry I go into, as a woman of color, I very quickly have to deal with comments about being too opinionated or too much in general. Remember that Web3 is mostly just people from Web2 coming into a new industry. Wealth is still coming from one place. You have to navigate it. Some people in this space are wonderful. And others can be unpleasant, because we’re human beings so we’re going to run into that. My suggestion always is to know what you’re walking into.

I think a lot of toxicity in the workplace happens due to so many false narratives of companies proclaiming that they’re this wonderful, great, happy place where everyone’s going to be equal and bring themselves authentically to work. The reality is that very few people actually want you to bring your full self to work.

Shoenthal: Is there a way work can evolve to be a bit more inclusive?

Shah: Senior people need to care about diversity. Change will come from people who have clout, who can call out bad behavior, make an effort to hire more diverse candidates and measure that impact. It’s hard though. Creating that kind of environment can be exhausting. Not everybody wants to do that because there’s a lot of free labor. But that’s the way we’ll do it.

Shoenthal: What do you think the future of Web3 and gaming and blockchain looks like? What should we all look forward to in the next few years?

Shah: We’re going to start unlocking what blockchain technology can really do across industries. That includes understanding whether the space needs regulation and figuring out what it means to put someone’s identity on chain. We have to answer questions like, ‘What level of transparency is the right level of transparency?’ That’s what I’m very curious about.

Shoenthal: So what do you think the right level of transparency is? Because that is a tricky one.

Shah: It’s a very tricky one. We’ll have a better idea of that once the technology itself feels more tangible. 20 years ago, nobody wanted to put their birth certificate on the cloud. It felt dangerous. Now, all birth certificates are digitized. There’s a paper copy and a digital copy. I could easily put something like that on blockchain but right now, it may not be the best idea. Doing that with more mature technology though, that could be incredible.