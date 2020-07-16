Weakley County Man Keith Norris Sentenced to 23 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Keith Norris, 32, has been sentenced to 280 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, in 2018, the Weakly County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) in Dresden, Tennessee, began an investigation into an ongoing drug trafficking organization led by Keith Norris. The investigation included search warrants, traffic stops, statements of cooperators, and phone records. Weakley County investigators received information about Norris distributing methamphetamine to five other co-defendants. During a search of Norris’s residence on April 26, 2018, investigators recovered methamphetamine and over $1,300 in currency.

On June 14, 2018, investigators again executed a search warrant on Norris’s residence. Norris was seen attempting to destroy the drug evidence; however, 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine was recovered during the search. Norris was arrested, claimed ownership of all the narcotics recovered, and allowed agents to search his cell phone. Based on his statement, Norris was held accountable for distributing 296 ounces of actual methamphetamine, which equates to over 4.5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine.

On July 13, 2020, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Thomas Anderson sentenced Norris to 280 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Drug distribution conspiracies are NOT victimless crimes. Methamphetamine causes significant human pain, loss, and destruction in countless ways, including addiction, injuries, and deaths. Individuals who distribute harmful drugs into our rural communities can no longer hide, and those who choose to engage in such lawlessness will pay the price with a long prison sentence.”

