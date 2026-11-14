We Are the World: Two Songs That United Humanity

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 14, 2026 (STL.News) We Are The World – Some songs entertain us. Others become part of our personal memories, reminding us of people, places, and moments we never want to forget. But occasionally, a song accomplishes something much greater. It brings people together, crosses cultural and political boundaries, raises money for people facing unimaginable suffering, and reminds humanity of the extraordinary things that can happen when individuals work together for a common purpose.

“We Are the World” is one of those remarkable musical achievements.

Play

First recorded in 1985 by an extraordinary gathering of American music legends, the song became one of the most recognizable humanitarian anthems in modern history. Twenty-five years later, another generation of internationally celebrated performers recorded “We Are the World 25 for Haiti,” reviving its message following a catastrophic earthquake.

Both recordings represent something beautiful about humanity: people with different backgrounds, musical styles, personalities, and experiences setting aside their individual interests to accomplish something meaningful together.

The original featured Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, and dozens of other celebrated performers.

The 2010 recording brought together Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Barbra Streisand, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Wyclef Jean, and another extraordinary generation of musicians.

These were not ordinary recording sessions. They were gatherings of performers who had already achieved enormous individual success.

Play

Yet their greatest accomplishment during these projects was not demonstrating their personal fame or musical talent. It was their willingness to use those gifts to help people they might never meet.

The original recording helped generate tens of millions of dollars for African famine relief and development programs. The second supported a multimillion-dollar charitable fundraising effort following Haiti’s devastating January 2010 earthquake.

But the lasting importance of these recordings cannot be measured solely in dollars.

Their greatest message is that people can accomplish extraordinary things when they cooperate rather than compete, recognize their shared humanity rather than emphasize their differences, and place compassion above individual interests.

More than four decades after the original recording, that message may be more important than ever.

We Are The World – The African Famine That Inspired a Musical Movement

The story begins with one of the most devastating humanitarian emergencies of the 1980s.

During the early and middle years of that decade, severe famine affected several African countries, particularly Ethiopia.

Drought, armed conflict, displacement, political conditions, and disruptions in food production and distribution contributed to widespread hunger and suffering.

Television news reports brought heartbreaking images into American homes.

Children suffered from severe malnutrition. Families struggled to find food. Refugees gathered in overcrowded camps, and humanitarian organizations appealed for international assistance.

For millions of Americans, the suffering was difficult to comprehend.

People wanted to help, but the distance between their own communities and the affected countries created a sense of helplessness.

How could someone living in Missouri, California, New York, or another American state make a meaningful difference thousands of miles away?

Singer, actor, and humanitarian activist Harry Belafonte recognized that popular musicians possessed a powerful resource beyond their financial wealth.

They had the attention of millions.

Inspired partly by the British and Irish Band Aid recording “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” in 1984, Belafonte envisioned an American musical collaboration that could raise money and international awareness.

Working with entertainment manager Ken Kragen and other industry figures, he helped organize USA for Africa, short for United Support of Artists for Africa.

The concept was ambitious but straightforward.

Bring together some of America’s biggest musicians, create an original recording, distribute it internationally, and use the proceeds to support humanitarian relief.

The idea would become one of the most recognizable charitable collaborations in music history.

Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie Create an Anthem – We Are The World

Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie were chosen to write the song.

Both were among the most successful musicians of their generation.

Jackson had achieved unprecedented international success with his 1982 album Thriller. Richie had established himself as a major solo artist after his years with the Commodores.

Their challenge was unusual.

They needed to write a composition that could accommodate dozens of singers with dramatically different voices and musical backgrounds.

It had to be emotionally powerful, memorable, and accessible to a worldwide audience.

It also needed to communicate hope.

The song could acknowledge suffering without leaving listeners feeling helpless.

Jackson and Richie created a composition emphasizing compassion, shared responsibility, and the belief that people can make a difference by working together.

The musical arrangement let individual performers contribute distinctive vocal passages before joining an enormous ensemble.

That structure became one of the recording’s greatest strengths.

Listeners could recognize their favorite singers, but the most powerful moments came when those voices joined together.

The song’s musical design reinforced its humanitarian message.

Individual contributions mattered, but the collective achievement was greater.

We Are The World – January 28, 1985: Music History Is Made

The original recording session took place on January 28, 1985, at A&M Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

The session followed the American Music Awards, allowing organizers to assemble an extraordinary collection of performers already gathered in the city.

Quincy Jones directed the recording, working with co-producer Michael Omartian.

More than 40 prominent artists participated.

The lineup included Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Al Jarreau, Steve Perry, James Ingram, and others.

Members of the Jackson family and the Pointer Sisters also participated.

The performers represented rock, pop, country, soul, gospel, and rhythm and blues.

Some were established legends. Others represented a younger generation.

Many were accustomed to performing as the main attraction.

For this project, however, they needed to share the spotlight.

Jones famously encouraged the artists to leave their egos outside the recording studio.

The message captured the spirit of the undertaking.

The performers were not there to compete for attention, sell their own albums, or establish who possessed the greatest voice.

They were there to help people suffering through a humanitarian emergency.

The recording continued into the early morning hours of January 29.

What emerged became one of the defining musical collaborations of the 1980s.

We Are The World – The Extraordinary Beauty of Different Voices

One of the most moving aspects of the original recording is hearing so many recognizable voices contribute to the same composition.

Lionel Richie brings warmth and reassurance.

Stevie Wonder contributes his unmistakable soulful delivery.

Tina Turner adds emotional intensity.

Bruce Springsteen introduces the rough-edged passion associated with his rock performances.

Ray Charles contributes the expressive authority of a musician whose career helped shape American popular music.

Bob Dylan brings an unconventional vocal style unlike anyone else’s.

Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Cyndi Lauper, and other performers add their own distinctive musical personalities.

These artists do not sound alike.

That’s what makes the performance extraordinary.

Each contributes something individual.

As the song progresses, those differences become part of a unified musical experience.

The full ensemble creates a sound no single performer could produce alone.

It is a beautiful musical illustration of cooperation.

The performers retain their individuality while contributing to something larger.

That lesson extends far beyond entertainment.

We Are The World – How Much Money Did the Original Raise?

The original “We Are the World” became an enormous commercial and humanitarian success.

Released in March 1985, the single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold millions of copies.

It received major industry recognition, including three Grammy Awards.

But its charitable achievements were even more important.

USA for Africa’s official history reports that the original recording has raised more than $80 million to support humanitarian efforts across Africa.

An earlier published organizational report documents a historical milestone of more than $63 million raised and distributed to humanitarian programs.

The two figures describe different reporting milestones.

The $63 million figure is particularly important because USA for Africa explicitly reported that it had distributed the funds.

The later $80 million figure reflects the organization’s updated description of the recording’s fundraising legacy.

The larger figure should not automatically be interpreted as an independently audited total of charitable distributions.

USA for Africa’s broader organizational history also includes humanitarian initiatives extending beyond the original recording.

The financial figures therefore need to be understood in context rather than treated as interchangeable.

Nevertheless, the documented record establishes that the original recording became one of the most significant charitable fundraising projects in popular music history.

We Are The World – How Much Money Was Actually Given Away?

USA for Africa’s published historical report states that more than $63 million had been raised and distributed to over 1,000 projects and programs across its humanitarian work.

The official history associated with the song provides additional information about how funds were allocated.

According to that account, slightly more than half of the earlier proceeds supported emergency relief.

That assistance included food, medicine, and refugee services.

The remaining funds supported rehabilitation and longer-term development projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

The organization described support for more than 500 relief, rehabilitation, and development projects across 18 African countries in its earlier accounting.

Its broader report identifies assistance involving health care, agricultural development, water projects, education, disease prevention, and strengthening local organizations.

These figures are reported by USA for Africa itself, not by a newly commissioned independent audit.

They nevertheless provide a documented basis for understanding the scale and purpose of the humanitarian distributions.

The distinction between fundraising and distributions is important.

Money raised represents the resources collected through a charitable effort.

Money distributed represents resources transferred or committed to humanitarian programs.

Neither figure necessarily represents cash handed directly to individual recipients.

Humanitarian assistance can involve purchasing food, transporting medical supplies, supporting clinics, constructing water systems, and financing programs operated by charitable organizations.

Those activities can benefit communities even when assistance is not delivered as direct cash payments.

We Are The World – The Money Became Humanitarian Assistance

It is easy to discuss charitable fundraising in terms of millions of dollars.

But the real importance of those figures lies in the assistance they represent.

Emergency food supplies can help prevent starvation.

Medical supplies can help treat infections and disease.

Temporary shelters can protect displaced families.

Agricultural projects can improve future food production.

Water infrastructure can help communities access safer, more reliable supplies.

Educational and training programs can strengthen local economies.

USA for Africa’s historical reporting identifies these categories among the activities supported through its humanitarian work.

The effort was not limited to a single emergency response.

It evolved into a broader charitable initiative addressing both immediate suffering and longer-term development.

That evolution is an important part of the original recording’s legacy.

The song drew worldwide attention.

The charitable organization worked to transform that attention into continuing assistance.

The result was a humanitarian initiative extending beyond the song’s original commercial success.

We Are The World – A Song That Became a Worldwide Phenomenon

“We Are the World” was more than a successful charity record.

It became a cultural event.

Radio stations played it. Television networks broadcast the video. Record stores sold millions of copies.

Audiences worldwide recognized the melody and the extraordinary lineup of performers.

The recording helped establish a model for charitable musical collaborations.

Its success demonstrated that entertainment could encourage people to participate in humanitarian efforts.

The public was not simply listening to music.

By purchasing the recording, audiences could contribute financially to a cause they considered important.

The project connected millions of ordinary people to a humanitarian emergency thousands of miles away.

That connection was one of its greatest accomplishments.

It made charitable participation accessible to people who might otherwise have felt powerless.

We Are The World – Twenty-Five Years Later, Haiti Needed Help

On January 12, 2010, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti.

The disaster caused catastrophic destruction in and around Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital.

Buildings collapsed. Hospitals and government facilities were damaged or destroyed. Families lost their homes, and emergency responders faced overwhelming demands.

The earthquake devastated communities already struggling with poverty and vulnerable infrastructure.

International rescue teams, medical personnel, relief organizations, and volunteers mobilized to help.

But the scale of destruction created enormous challenges.

At approximately the same time, plans were developing to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original “We Are the World” recording.

The earthquake changed the purpose of that anniversary project.

Rather than simply celebrating an important moment in music history, organizers recognized an opportunity to revive the song’s humanitarian mission.

Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie returned to help lead a new recording.

This time, the effort would support relief and rebuilding in Haiti.

The result was “We Are the World 25 for Haiti.”

We Are The World – February 1, 2010: Another Generation Comes Together

The anniversary recording took place on February 1, 2010, at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

The location was significant because it was the same studio where the original recording had been made 25 years earlier, when the facility was known as A&M Recording Studios.

The new session brought together more than 80 performers.

The lineup included Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Akon, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, will.i.am, Jamie Foxx, Enrique Iglesias, and many others.

Haitian-born musician Wyclef Jean participated as a performer and executive producer.

Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie returned as producers and executive producers, collaborating with other music professionals.

Filmmaker Paul Haggis directed the accompanying music video.

The recording reflected a different musical era.

The original had featured many of the defining rock, pop, country, and soul performers of the 1980s.

The new version included contemporary pop, hip-hop, rap, and rhythm-and-blues performers alongside established vocal legends.

The arrangement incorporated modern production techniques and a rap section.

Not everyone preferred the updated musical style.

Some listeners considered the original superior.

Others appreciated the effort to introduce the composition to younger audiences.

But the humanitarian purpose was more important than the musical comparisons.

The second recording was not intended simply to compete with the original.

It was created because people in Haiti needed assistance.

We Are The World – Michael Jackson’s Voice Connects the Generations

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, only months before the anniversary recording.

His death meant he could not participate personally.

However, the producers incorporated archival audio and video from his original performance into the new recording.

The decision created an emotional connection between the two versions.

Jackson’s voice remained part of the song he had helped write 25 years earlier.

For many listeners, that connection made the anniversary recording especially moving.

It also highlighted a meaningful part of Jackson’s artistic legacy.

He had helped create a composition that continued encouraging charitable action after his death.

The song became something larger than the careers of its individual creators.

We Are The World – How Much Money Did the Haiti Recording Raise?

The 2010 project also generated millions of dollars, although its financial history requires a careful distinction between fundraising revenue, organizational expenditures, and money distributed to charitable programs.

The We Are the World Foundation was established in 2010 to support relief and recovery following Haiti’s earthquake.

Its federal nonprofit tax filings, available through ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer, document financial activity from 2010 through a final reporting period ending in August 2017.

During its first year, the foundation reported $4,196,814 in revenue.

That included $1,609,079 in contributions and $2,587,505 in program-service revenue, along with a small amount of investment income.

The foundation reported $1,324,051 in expenses during 2010.

Its subsequent returns document additional financial activity over the following seven reporting periods.

Across all eight reported periods, the foundation recorded approximately $4.98 million in cumulative revenue.

Its reported expenses over those periods were also approximately $4.98 million.

The final reported return showed no remaining net assets.

However, an important distinction must be made.

The foundation’s reported revenue does not establish how much money was ultimately distributed directly to Haitian relief organizations.

Likewise, total organizational expenses cannot automatically be described as charitable grants.

Nonprofit expenses can include program operations, grants, administration, fundraising, and other expenditures.

The available financial summaries do not establish a single verified cumulative figure for grants awarded specifically to Haitian humanitarian organizations.

Consequently, it would be inaccurate to describe the entire $4.98 million as money delivered directly to earthquake victims.

The documented financial history shows the foundation received and spent millions of dollars during its reported operating years.

Determining the precise amount distributed through charitable grants would require a separate review and reconciliation of the foundation’s detailed grant records.

That distinction is essential to responsible reporting.

The amount raised matters.

The amount spent matters.

And the amount ultimately delivered through charitable programs matters.

Those figures should not be confused.

We Are The World – How the Haiti Fundraising Campaign Worked

The 2010 project used a fundraising approach reflecting the changing music industry.

By then, digital downloads, online video, and internet-based donations had become key ways to reach international audiences.

The organizers encouraged supporters to purchase the song and its accompanying video through digital music services.

They also promoted direct charitable donations.

The official campaign used the phrase “Download to Donate,” encouraging audiences to connect their interest in the music with financial support for Haiti.

The project’s official materials describe the contributions of performers, producers, engineers, recording facilities, and other professionals.

The video premiered during NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Winter Olympics on February 12, 2010.

That international broadcast provided exposure while Haiti’s humanitarian emergency remained a major global concern.

The technology was different from that of 1985.

The original recording depended heavily on physical record sales, traditional broadcasting, and merchandise.

The anniversary project could reach audiences through digital music platforms, online video, and internet-based fundraising.

But the underlying idea remained unchanged.

Music could generate attention.

Attention could inspire charitable participation.

And charitable participation could provide resources for organizations helping people in need.

We Are The World – Two Generations, One Humanitarian Message

The recordings were created 25 years apart.

The performers were different.

The humanitarian emergencies were different.

The methods of distributing music were different.

Yet their central message remained remarkably consistent.

People suffering through hunger, poverty, displacement, or natural disasters deserve compassion and assistance.

Their nationality, economic circumstances, or distance from the listener should not determine whether their suffering matters.

Both recordings demonstrated that people with different backgrounds can work together for a common purpose.

The original featured some of the most recognizable musical voices of the 20th century.

The anniversary version brought together another generation.

Each performer contributed something individual.

Together, they created music intended to help others.

That is the enduring beauty of both projects.

We Are The World – Why These Songs May Matter More Today

In 2026, the world is more technologically connected than ever.

Information travels instantly.

People can communicate across continents, witness humanitarian emergencies through online media, and contribute to charitable organizations without leaving their homes.

Yet greater connectivity has not necessarily produced greater unity.

Political disagreements divide communities.

Wars continue to displace families.

Economic pressures affect households struggling to afford groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and medical care.

Natural disasters can devastate communities in hours.

At the same time, public discussions frequently emphasize differences rather than shared responsibilities.

The message behind “We Are the World” offers an alternative.

It reminds us that compassion should not be limited by nationality, wealth, politics, religion, or social standing.

It suggests that cooperation can be more productive than constant conflict.

The musicians involved did not need to agree about everything.

They did not need to share the same musical tastes or personal experiences.

They simply needed to recognize a common humanitarian objective.

That lesson is particularly meaningful today.

Cooperation does not require everyone to think alike.

It requires people to recognize when a shared purpose is more important than their differences.

We Are The World – What Ordinary Communities Can Learn

The spirit behind “We Are the World” is not limited to famous musicians.

Consider hunger and food insecurity in American communities.

Restaurants, grocery stores, farmers, food banks, transportation companies, charitable organizations, and volunteers all possess different resources.

A restaurant may have food preparation equipment and experienced employees.

A grocery store may have surplus inventory.

A transportation company may have vehicles that can move supplies.

A charitable organization may understand which neighborhoods have the greatest needs.

Individually, each organization might make a limited contribution.

Together, they could create a more effective system for helping families.

The same principle applies to homelessness, disaster recovery, education, neighborhood improvement, and public health.

No single organization can solve every problem.

But coordinated efforts can combine resources and expertise in ways that individual action cannot.

That was the fundamental strength of “We Are the World.”

The musicians did not all contribute the same thing.

They contributed what they had.

For performers, that meant their voices, reputations, time, and creative abilities.

For ordinary citizens, meaningful contributions might involve volunteering, donating money, providing transportation, mentoring young people, or helping neighbors.

The scale of the contribution matters less than the willingness to participate.

We Are The World – Why Cooperation Is More Powerful Than Competition

One of the most striking aspects of the original recording is how many performers ordinarily competed for record sales, radio exposure, awards, and public attention.

They represented different record labels and musical traditions.

They had different audiences.

Many were among the world’s most commercially successful entertainers.

Yet for this project, they shared the same studio and the same objective.

Their individual achievements did not disappear.

Instead, those achievements became resources they could combine.

The recording illustrates an important principle.

Cooperation does not diminish individual talent.

It can multiply its impact.

The same principle applies to businesses, charitable organizations, communities, and governments.

People do not have to surrender their identities to work together.

They can retain their differences while contributing toward something larger.

That may be one of the most important lessons the recordings offer.

We Are The World – The Difference Between Charity and Lasting Change

The history of both projects also demonstrates that fundraising is only the beginning of humanitarian assistance.

Emergency relief can provide immediate help.

But lasting recovery often requires years of continued effort.

The African famine exposed problems involving food production, conflict, displacement, and infrastructure.

The Haiti earthquake revealed the consequences of a major natural disaster in a country with vulnerable infrastructure and limited emergency-response resources.

Neither crisis could be solved by a single song.

The original USA for Africa initiative supported longer-term development programs alongside emergency relief.

The Haiti foundation described its mission as supporting relief and rebuilding.

Those objectives reflect the reality that sustainable progress requires planning, accountability, and cooperation.

Compassion can inspire people to act.

But effective humanitarian assistance also requires knowledgeable organizations, transparent financial management, and a commitment to the communities receiving help.

The recordings created attention and resources.

The humanitarian work required continued effort beyond the music.

Could Another We Are the World Happen Today?

The idea of another major international musical collaboration raises an interesting question.

Could today’s biggest entertainers organize a humanitarian project with similar cultural and financial impact?

The technology certainly exists.

Musicians can collaborate across continents.

Digital distribution can reach worldwide audiences almost immediately.

Social media can promote charitable campaigns.

Online donation systems make contributing easier than ever.

But technology alone cannot recreate the emotional significance of the original.

A successful modern collaboration would still require a genuine shared purpose.

It would need credible leadership, transparent financial reporting, a clearly identified humanitarian objective, and performers willing to place the cause ahead of individual publicity.

It would also need music that could inspire audiences.

The original succeeded because its artistic and humanitarian purposes reinforced one another.

People wanted to hear the song.

They also wanted to support the cause.

That combination helped transform a recording into a humanitarian movement.

Whether another project could achieve the same cultural impact is impossible to predict.

But the possibility remains compelling.

We Are The World – The Legacy Is Greater Than the Money

The original USA for Africa recording became a major humanitarian fundraising achievement.

USA for Africa’s historical report documents more than $63 million raised and distributed to humanitarian projects and programs. Its current official history reports that the song has raised more than $80 million for humanitarian efforts across Africa.

The two figures represent different reporting milestones and should not be confused.

The 2010 Haiti recording generated millions of dollars in documented foundation revenue and renewed attention to an international humanitarian emergency.

But the significance of these recordings cannot be measured exclusively in dollars.

They encouraged public awareness.

They inspired charitable participation.

They demonstrated that musicians could organize around a common purpose.

And they created music that continues to move listeners long after the original emergencies have faded from daily headlines.

The recordings also offer a lesson extending far beyond entertainment.

Human cooperation does not require everyone to look alike, sound alike, think alike, or share identical experiences.

It requires a willingness to recognize a common objective and contribute toward it.

The original recording turned individual voices into a collective musical statement.

The 2010 recording repeated that effort when Haiti needed international assistance.

Neither project eliminated the suffering that inspired it.

Neither solved every economic or social problem affecting the communities it sought to help.

But both demonstrated that people can respond to tragedy with compassion rather than indifference.

They showed that creativity can serve a humanitarian purpose.

They reminded audiences that individual contributions can become more powerful when combined.

And they created music that continues carrying that message across generations.

We Are The World – The World Still Needs This Message

More than four decades after the original recording, “We Are the World” remains an extraordinary expression of hope.

The music is beautiful.

The voices are unforgettable.

The historical circumstances are significant.

But the most important part of these recordings is not the celebrity lineup, commercial success, or even the impressive charitable fundraising.

It is the belief that human beings can accomplish extraordinary things when they work together.

That belief deserves renewed attention in 2026.

A world facing political division, economic uncertainty, wars, natural disasters, and humanitarian suffering needs more examples of cooperation.

It needs people willing to look beyond their immediate interests.

It needs organizations prepared to share resources.

It needs communities that recognize the importance of helping vulnerable neighbors.

And it needs reminders that differences do not have to prevent collective achievement.

The musicians who gathered in 1985 and 2010 offered such a reminder.

Their performances were not merely celebrations of musical talent.

They showed what can happen when talent is joined by generosity and a common purpose.

Perhaps that is why these recordings remain so emotionally powerful.

Listeners hear famous voices, memorable melodies, and extraordinary musical performances.

But beneath the music is something more important.

A belief that people can care about strangers.

A belief that compassion can overcome indifference.

A belief that cooperation can produce something greater than individual effort.

And a belief that, despite the divisions and difficulties facing humanity, people can still come together for a common good.

The world needed that message in 1985. It needed it again in 2010. And in 2026, it may need that message more urgently than ever.

Sources and financial reporting: USA for Africa’s official song history and published organizational report; the official We Are the World 25 for Haiti recording history and production credits; and the We Are the World Foundation’s federal nonprofit tax filings.

Financial clarification: USA for Africa reports more than $63 million raised and distributed at an earlier historical milestone, while its current website reports more than $80 million raised through the original recording’s humanitarian legacy. The Haiti foundation’s IRS filings document approximately $4.98 million in cumulative revenue, but the available summary records do not establish the exact amount awarded in charitable grants.