Wayne Smith Sentenced for Drug and Gun Offenses

Hoover Criminal Gang Member, Aumontae Wayne Smith Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Gun Offenses

PORTLAND, OR (STL.News) A known Hoover Criminal Gang member and resident of Portland was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Aumontae Wayne Smith, 22, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents and testimony, Smith and an unnamed accomplice conspired with one another to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland. Investigators seized six firearms from Smith and his accomplice with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Further investigation revealed Smith purchased 16 firearms that were linked to 17 different shootings in the Portland area between April and December 2020.

On April 6, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Smith with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On April 16, 2021, he voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement.

On May 18, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

As part of his plea agreement, Smith agreed to forfeit $18,919 in cash, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition seized by law enforcement. He also agreed to abandon interest in five additional firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, and associated ammunition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau, FBI, ATF, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the District of Oregon’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement, community organizations, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today