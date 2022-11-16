Watch PMQs LIVE: Dominic Raab faces bullying probe as he stands in for Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions



The deputy prime minister tweeted just hours before PMQs on Wednesday that he had "written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me"."I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor," he said.Mr Sunak, who is in Indonesia at the G20 summit, has so far stood by Mr Raab, who will be further thrust into the spotlight when he faces Angela Rayner at the despatch box.The Prime Minister has agreed to his request for an independent investigation, saying: "Integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government. It is right that these matters are investigated fully."Read MoreTop Ministry of Justice officials had reportedly ruled there must be a senior civil servant in the room at all meetings involving Mr Raab due to the recent allegations about his conduct, according to a report in The Guardian on Wednesday.But the Conservative MP for Esher and Walton told Mr Sunak he had "never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments".

1668599007Pictured: Raab’s full letter to Prime MinisterPA1668598802Sunak agrees to Raab’s request for independent investigationRishi Sunak has agreed to Dominic Raab’s request for an independent investigation into allegations about his conduct.Mr Raab said on Twitter this morning that he had written to Mr Sunak, “to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”.The Prime Minister has now thanked Mr Raab for his letter, and recommendation “that the two formal complaints against you in previous roles are investigated independently”.“I know that you will be keen to address the complaints made against you and agree that proceeding in this way is the right course of action,” said Mr Sunak.“Integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government. It is right that these matters are investigated fully.”1668598185PMQs to begin at middayHello, and welcome to our live blog. We’ll be bringing you live updates this afternoon, as Dominic Raab fills in for Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Raab’s appearance will come after he confirmed this morning two formal complaints have been filed against him, following allegations he bullied officials, along with questions over his behaviour towards junior colleagues.