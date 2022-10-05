Watch Liz Truss speech LIVE: Tory Party leader doubles down on ‘new approach’ to economy in speech to party faithful

L iz Truss is attempting to persuade her party to believe in “a new approach” to the economy that will “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle” in a speech to the Tory Party conference.

The Tory leader was set to say: “Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.

“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”

Her attempt to unify comes as infighting continues.

Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, suggested Tory rebels such as Michael Gove, whose criticism was among the reasons the Government performed a humiliating U-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, had effectively “staged a coup” against Ms Truss.

An ongoing row over the issue of whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation also threatenened to deepen Tory divisions.