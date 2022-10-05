Watch Liz Truss speech LIVE: Tory Party leader doubles down on ‘new approach’ to economy in speech to party faithful

iz Truss is attempting to persuade her party to believe in “a new approach” to the economy that will “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle” in a speech to the Tory Party conference.
The Tory leader was set to say: “Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.
“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”
Her attempt to unify comes as infighting continues.
Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership.
Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, suggested Tory rebels such as Michael Gove, whose criticism was among the reasons the Government performed a humiliating U-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, had effectively “staged a coup” against Ms Truss.
An ongoing row over the issue of whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation also threatenened to deepen Tory divisions.
'These are stormy days'
These are stormy days,” Liz Truss said.
We are now in a new era, the prime minister said, dealing with the Covid crisis and invasion of Ukraine.
“I’m determined to get Britain moving..and to put us on a stronger footing as a nation,” she said to a round of applause.
PM praises Birmingham
Liz Truss opened her speech by complementing the city of Birmingham and its Tory mayor Andy Street.
Liz Truss has entered the stage to ‘Moving on Up’ by M People.
Cabinet arrives and sits in the front row ahead of the prime minister’s speech.
Tories will 'blow Labour out of the water'
Cabinet Office Minister Nadhim Zahawi claimed that Conservatives will “blow Labour out of the water” and secure another term in office, as he addressed delegates ahead of the prime minister’s speech in Birmingham.
Liz Truss will address delegates from the main stage at the Conservative Party Conference in around 10 minutes, according to Sky News.
The Prime Minister was initially set to begin her speech at 11am.
YouGov poll: Truss more unpopular than Johnson
Liz Truss is already more unpopular than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever was, according to a YouGov poll.
Just 14% of the public now say they have a favourable impression of the Prime Minister compared with 26% who said so between 21-22 September.
Nearly three-quarters – 73% – now see the Prime Minister in an unfavourable light, including more than half – 55% – who see her very unfavourably.
That gives her a net favourability rating of minus 59, depths not plumbed by Mr Johnson, who hit minus 53 in July or Mr Corbyn who fell to minus 55 in June 2019.
YouGov surveyed 1,751 British adults on October 1-2.