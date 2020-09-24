Washington Gov. Inslee announces three appointments to state Women’s Commission

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Washington State Governor Jay Inslee appointed three commissioners to the Washington State Women’s Commission earlier this month. Quinn Dalan, Anna Franklin, and Vicki Lowe are the newest members of the Commission working to dismantle structural barriers facing women in Washington. Regina Malveaux was named commission director in August.

Dalan serves as executive director of the Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. She began her career as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Yakima and has spent most of her legal career in the county. Dalan is an active member of YMCA Yakima’s iMentor program and other service organizations in Yakima County working to help women, especially women in marginalized communities, move past systemic and institutional barriers.

Franklin has 27 years of experience working to improve healthcare disparities, currently serving as director of clinical effectiveness for Providence Health Care in Spokane. In this role, she works to address all social determinants of health within different communities. Franklin has sat on the Ethics Committee and served as chair of the Diversity, Inclusivity, and Equity Committee, both at Providence.

Lowe currently serves as executive director for the American Indian Health Commission in Sequim. Lowe is a member of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Washington state and Bella Coola First Nation in Canada and began her career in health care after seeing first-hand the inequities facing tribal members in accessing health care services.

“These three women have invaluable knowledge and expertise of the ways in which different socio-economic factors impact women in our state,” Inslee said. “I know that they will be valuable additions to the Commission and I look forward to working with them to make Washington a more equitable state.”

“I am extremely excited to have such a talented and experienced group of appointees as we continue the important work of the Women’s Commission,” Malveaux said. “The Commission’s mission of improving the lives of every woman in the state of Washington by ensuring equitable opportunities and removing systemic barriers has never been more important. Together, with the passionate women who serve on the Commission, I look forward to working toward a day when every woman will be healthy, safe, prosperous and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

