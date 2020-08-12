Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in Weapon (Gun) Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the 1500 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:06 pm, the suspects and victims were involved in a traffic dispute at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE