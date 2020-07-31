Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspect threw bricks at multiple police officers. The suspect then fled the scene. Two officers were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

