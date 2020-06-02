Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Make Arrest Involving Felony Rioting, Offers Award

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department would like to announce the arrest of multiple individuals involved in felony rioting acts stemming from First Amendment assemblies that began Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the District of Columbia.

Between Sunday, May 31, 2020 and Monday, June 1, 2020, the following arrests were made:

18 year-old Ralph Snead, of Southeast, DC, charged with Defacing Private/Public Property 20 year-old Alexa Orndorff, of no fixed address, charged with Simple Assault 18 year-old Jahari Garrett, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 19 year-old Christian Jones, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 19 year-old Jaihiee Holliway, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 18 year-old Jason Holiday, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 18 year-old Kevin Frederick, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 47 year-old Brian Cantio, of Northeast, DC, charged with Threats to Do Bodily Harm 23 year-old Ricardo Merchant, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 20 year-old Donnell Brown, of Northeast, DC, charged with two counts of Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Assault on a Police Officer 21 year-old Chante Green, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 36 year-old Emmanuel Hart, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 22 year-old Nikia Hunter, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property 25 year-old Tyrell Singleton, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Assault on a Police Officer, Burglary Two, and Destruction of Property 41 year-old Kevin Powell, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest 23 year-old Tyre Tucker, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 20 year-old Egypt Young, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 26 year-old Lewis Huntley, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 32 year-old Mohamed Mohamed, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Burglary Two 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Absconder 27 year-old James Coles, of Forestville, MD, charged with Burglary Two 21 year-old Tykwuan Copeland, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 26 year-old Algier Maryland, of Montgomery Village, MD, charged with Felony Rioting 21 year-old Makhi Freeman, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana 23 year-old Vincent Hays, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 31 year-old Jacey Thompson, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 37 year-old Durrell Moore, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 19 year-old Precious Davis, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation 28 year-old Isaiah Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 18 year-old Malik Butler, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 20 year-old Kyrique Fulmore, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 21 year-old Angel Rivera, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 40 year-old Legba Carrefour, of Annandale, VA, charged with Destruction of Property 18 year-old Luis Miranda-Palacios, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation 18 year-old Matthew Wolfe, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 18 year-old Bryan Alvarez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 18 year-old Gustavo Rogue, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 20 year-old Erick Villatoro, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 19 year-old Emilo Fernandez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 21 year-old Tafere Filmon, of Arlington, VA, charged with Curfew Violation 20 year-old Marquese Harris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 23 year-old Jerrick Dorsey, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 18 year-old Ashley Hallet, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation 21 year-old Joel Dilone, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation 13 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit 19 year-old Nyle Fitzgerald, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit 18 year-old Raven Southerland, of Suitland, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit 25 year-old Rashad Hood III, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Curfew Violation 22 year-old DeMarco Wilson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation 23 year-old Aquan Smith, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation 22 year-old Dahlia Dorsey, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation 22 year-old Dominique Gross, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation 21 year-old Dakiah Dickerson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation 24 year-old Kareem Bright, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation 19 year-old Isaiah Ellis, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting, Unlawful Entry, and Curfew Violation 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two 25 year-old Josue Rodas, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry 18 year-old Miriam Ortega, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry 25 year-old Danielle Skrutsky, of Springfield, VA charged with Destruction of Property and Unlawful Entry 22 year-old Alexis Brooks, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation 20 year-old Alvin Michaux, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation 24 year-old Clarence Kenney, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation 22 year-old Christopher Smith, of Severn, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry 27 year-old Derian Mize, of Front Royal, VA, charged with Unlawful Entry 18 year-old Dylan Grion, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 19 year-old Juloni Clow, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 19 year-old Nekiyah Hankins, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 18 year-old Elber Bonilla, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 21 year-old Jaquan Royal, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation 24 year-old Naeem Wynn, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation 23 year-old Juan Clark, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation 26 year-old Erin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask 22 year-old Shawdale Davis, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask 25 year-old Jay Davis, Jr, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask 26 year-old Hezekiah Grooms, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 26 year-old James Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 22 year-old Daequan Anderson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two 30 year-old Camilla Jones, of Lanham, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Curfew Violation, and Burglary Two 26 year-old Tayvon Gasque, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 26 year-old Chrisitan Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 23 year-old Breyon Garris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting 44 year-old Larry Davis, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two

Investigators have obtained surveillance footage and seek the public’s assistance in locating and identifying additional suspects who took part in these incidents. The suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 6:16 pm. CCN: 20-080-610. The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/BQwx0JYRw_M

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 600 block of H Street, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 am. CCN: 20-080-700

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 5:30 am. CCN: 20-080-972

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:48 am. CCN: 20-080-921. The suspect can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Sujp_TEzcT0

Burglary Two of an Establishment-400 block of 11th Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 3:30 am. CCN: 20-081-091. The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/PqS5nT9YqTI

Burglary Two of an Establishment-1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:07 am. CCN: 20-080-326. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/eg2nBUC3YTs

Burglary Two of an Establishment-800 block of Upsur Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:11 am. CCN: 20-080-995. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/2nA0ibbphN4

Burglary Two of an Establishment-1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:57 am. CCN: 20-081-019. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P7fuxTTRdQM

Burglary Two of an Establishment-Unit block of Blagden Alley, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 1:37 am. CCN: 20-080362. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/IPkbsRWmBCo

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 1800 block of Columbia Road, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:57 am. CCN: 20-080-019. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P7fuxTTRdQM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

