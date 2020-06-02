General

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Make Arrest Involving Felony Rioting, Offers Award

06/02/2020
STL.News

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department would like to announce the arrest of multiple individuals involved in felony rioting acts stemming from First Amendment assemblies that began Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the District of Columbia.

Between Sunday, May 31, 2020 and Monday, June 1, 2020, the following arrests were made:

  1. 18 year-old Ralph Snead, of Southeast, DC, charged with Defacing Private/Public Property
  2. 20 year-old Alexa Orndorff, of no fixed address, charged with Simple Assault
  3. 18 year-old Jahari Garrett, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  4. 19 year-old Christian Jones, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  5. 19 year-old Jaihiee Holliway, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  6. 18 year-old Jason Holiday, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  7. 18 year-old Kevin Frederick, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  8. 47 year-old Brian Cantio, of Northeast, DC, charged with Threats to Do Bodily Harm
  9. 23 year-old Ricardo Merchant, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  10. 20 year-old Donnell Brown, of Northeast, DC, charged with two counts of Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Assault on a Police Officer
  11. 21 year-old Chante Green, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  12. 36 year-old Emmanuel Hart, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  13. 22 year-old Nikia Hunter, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  14. 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property
  15. 25 year-old Tyrell Singleton, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Assault on a Police Officer, Burglary Two, and Destruction of Property
  16. 41 year-old Kevin Powell, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest
  17. 23 year-old Tyre Tucker, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  18. 20 year-old Egypt Young, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  19. 26 year-old Lewis Huntley, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  20. 32 year-old Mohamed Mohamed, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Burglary Two
  21. 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Absconder
  22. 27 year-old James Coles, of Forestville, MD, charged with Burglary Two
  23. 21 year-old Tykwuan Copeland, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  24. 26 year-old Algier Maryland, of Montgomery Village, MD, charged with Felony Rioting
  25. 21 year-old Makhi Freeman, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  26. 23 year-old Vincent Hays, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  27. 31 year-old Jacey Thompson, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  28. 37 year-old Durrell Moore, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  29. 19 year-old Precious Davis, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
  30. 28 year-old Isaiah Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  31. 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  32. 18 year-old Malik Butler, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  33. 20 year-old Kyrique Fulmore, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  34. 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  35. 21 year-old Angel Rivera, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  36. 40 year-old Legba Carrefour, of Annandale, VA, charged with Destruction of Property
  37. 18 year-old Luis Miranda-Palacios, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  38. 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation
  39. 18 year-old Matthew Wolfe, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  40. 18 year-old Bryan Alvarez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  41. 18 year-old Gustavo Rogue, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  42. 20 year-old Erick Villatoro, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  43. 19 year-old Emilo Fernandez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  44. 21 year-old Tafere Filmon, of Arlington, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
  45. 20 year-old Marquese Harris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  46. 23 year-old Jerrick Dorsey, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  47. 18 year-old Ashley Hallet, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
  48. 21 year-old Joel Dilone, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
  49. 13 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
  50. 19 year-old Nyle Fitzgerald, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
  51. 18 year-old Raven Southerland, of Suitland, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
  52. 25 year-old Rashad Hood III, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation
  53. 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Curfew Violation
  54. 22 year-old DeMarco Wilson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
  55. 23 year-old Aquan Smith, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
  56. 22 year-old Dahlia Dorsey, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
  57. 22 year-old Dominique Gross, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
  58. 21 year-old Dakiah Dickerson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
  59. 24 year-old Kareem Bright, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
  60. 19 year-old Isaiah Ellis, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting, Unlawful Entry, and Curfew Violation
  61. 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two
  62. 25 year-old Josue Rodas, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry
  63. 18 year-old Miriam Ortega, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry
  64. 25 year-old Danielle Skrutsky, of Springfield, VA charged with Destruction of Property and Unlawful Entry
  65. 22 year-old Alexis Brooks, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation
  66. 20 year-old Alvin Michaux, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation
  67. 24 year-old Clarence Kenney, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation
  68. 22 year-old Christopher Smith, of Severn, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry
  69. 27 year-old Derian Mize, of Front Royal, VA, charged with Unlawful Entry
  70. 18 year-old Dylan Grion, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  71. 19 year-old Juloni Clow, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  72. 19 year-old Nekiyah Hankins, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  73. 18 year-old Elber Bonilla, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  74. 21 year-old Jaquan Royal, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
  75. 24 year-old Naeem Wynn, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
  76. 23 year-old Juan Clark, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
  77. 26 year-old Erin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
  78. 22 year-old Shawdale Davis, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
  79. 25 year-old Jay Davis, Jr, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
  80. 26 year-old Hezekiah Grooms, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  81. 26 year-old James Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  82. 22 year-old Daequan Anderson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
  83. 30 year-old Camilla Jones, of Lanham, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Curfew Violation, and Burglary Two
  84. 26 year-old Tayvon Gasque, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  85. 26 year-old Chrisitan Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  86. 23 year-old Breyon Garris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
  87. 44 year-old Larry Davis, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two

Investigators have obtained surveillance footage and seek the public’s assistance in locating and identifying additional suspects who took part in these incidents.  The suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 6:16 pm. CCN: 20-080-610.  The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/BQwx0JYRw_M

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 600 block of H Street, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 am. CCN: 20-080-700

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 5:30 am. CCN: 20-080-972

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:48 am. CCN: 20-080-921.  The suspect can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Sujp_TEzcT0

Burglary Two of an Establishment-400 block of 11th Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 3:30 am. CCN: 20-081-091.  The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/PqS5nT9YqTI

Burglary Two of an Establishment-1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:07 am. CCN: 20-080-326.  The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/eg2nBUC3YTs

Burglary Two of an Establishment-800 block of Upsur Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:11 am. CCN: 20-080-995.  The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/2nA0ibbphN4

Burglary Two of an Establishment-1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:57 am. CCN: 20-081-019.  The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P7fuxTTRdQM

Burglary Two of an Establishment-Unit block of Blagden Alley, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 1:37 am. CCN: 20-080362.  The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/IPkbsRWmBCo

Burglary Two of an Establishment – 1800 block of Columbia Road, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:57 am. CCN: 20-080-019. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P7fuxTTRdQM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE