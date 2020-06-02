Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Make Arrest Involving Felony Rioting, Offers Award

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department would like to announce the arrest of multiple individuals involved in felony rioting acts stemming from First Amendment assemblies that began Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the District of Columbia.
Between Sunday, May 31, 2020 and Monday, June 1, 2020, the following arrests were made:
- 18 year-old Ralph Snead, of Southeast, DC, charged with Defacing Private/Public Property
- 20 year-old Alexa Orndorff, of no fixed address, charged with Simple Assault
- 18 year-old Jahari Garrett, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 19 year-old Christian Jones, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 19 year-old Jaihiee Holliway, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 18 year-old Jason Holiday, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 18 year-old Kevin Frederick, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 47 year-old Brian Cantio, of Northeast, DC, charged with Threats to Do Bodily Harm
- 23 year-old Ricardo Merchant, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 20 year-old Donnell Brown, of Northeast, DC, charged with two counts of Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Assault on a Police Officer
- 21 year-old Chante Green, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 36 year-old Emmanuel Hart, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 22 year-old Nikia Hunter, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property
- 25 year-old Tyrell Singleton, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Assault on a Police Officer, Burglary Two, and Destruction of Property
- 41 year-old Kevin Powell, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Resisting Arrest
- 23 year-old Tyre Tucker, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 20 year-old Egypt Young, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 26 year-old Lewis Huntley, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 32 year-old Mohamed Mohamed, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Burglary Two
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Absconder
- 27 year-old James Coles, of Forestville, MD, charged with Burglary Two
- 21 year-old Tykwuan Copeland, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 26 year-old Algier Maryland, of Montgomery Village, MD, charged with Felony Rioting
- 21 year-old Makhi Freeman, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- 23 year-old Vincent Hays, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 31 year-old Jacey Thompson, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 37 year-old Durrell Moore, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 19 year-old Precious Davis, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
- 28 year-old Isaiah Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 18 year-old Malik Butler, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 20 year-old Kyrique Fulmore, of Southwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 21 year-old Angel Rivera, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 40 year-old Legba Carrefour, of Annandale, VA, charged with Destruction of Property
- 18 year-old Luis Miranda-Palacios, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation
- 18 year-old Matthew Wolfe, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 18 year-old Bryan Alvarez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 18 year-old Gustavo Rogue, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 20 year-old Erick Villatoro, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 19 year-old Emilo Fernandez, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 21 year-old Tafere Filmon, of Arlington, VA, charged with Curfew Violation
- 20 year-old Marquese Harris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 23 year-old Jerrick Dorsey, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 18 year-old Ashley Hallet, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
- 21 year-old Joel Dilone, of Gaithersburg, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and Curfew Violation
- 13 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
- 19 year-old Nyle Fitzgerald, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
- 18 year-old Raven Southerland, of Suitland, MD, charged with Burglary Two, Receiving Stolen Property, and No Permit
- 25 year-old Rashad Hood III, of Northeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation
- 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Curfew Violation
- 22 year-old DeMarco Wilson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
- 23 year-old Aquan Smith, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
- 22 year-old Dahlia Dorsey, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
- 22 year-old Dominique Gross, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
- 21 year-old Dakiah Dickerson, of Waldorf, MD, charged with Curfew Violation
- 24 year-old Kareem Bright, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation
- 19 year-old Isaiah Ellis, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting, Unlawful Entry, and Curfew Violation
- 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two
- 25 year-old Josue Rodas, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry
- 18 year-old Miriam Ortega, of Silver Spring, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Unlawful Entry
- 25 year-old Danielle Skrutsky, of Springfield, VA charged with Destruction of Property and Unlawful Entry
- 22 year-old Alexis Brooks, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary Two and Curfew Violation
- 20 year-old Alvin Michaux, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation
- 24 year-old Clarence Kenney, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting, Burglary Two, and Curfew Violation
- 22 year-old Christopher Smith, of Severn, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry
- 27 year-old Derian Mize, of Front Royal, VA, charged with Unlawful Entry
- 18 year-old Dylan Grion, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 19 year-old Juloni Clow, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 19 year-old Nekiyah Hankins, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 18 year-old Elber Bonilla, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 21 year-old Jaquan Royal, of Temple Hills, MD, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
- 24 year-old Naeem Wynn, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
- 23 year-old Juan Clark, of Northwest, DC, charged with Unlawful Entry and Curfew Violation
- 26 year-old Erin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
- 22 year-old Shawdale Davis, of no fixed address, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
- 25 year-old Jay Davis, Jr, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Curfew Violation and Wearing a Hood-Mask
- 26 year-old Hezekiah Grooms, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 26 year-old James Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 22 year-old Daequan Anderson, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting and Burglary Two
- 30 year-old Camilla Jones, of Lanham, MD, charged with Felony Rioting, Curfew Violation, and Burglary Two
- 26 year-old Tayvon Gasque, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 26 year-old Chrisitan Williams, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 23 year-old Breyon Garris, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- 44 year-old Larry Davis, of Southeast, DC, charged with Burglary Two
Investigators have obtained surveillance footage and seek the public’s assistance in locating and identifying additional suspects who took part in these incidents. The suspects can be seen in the photos below:
Burglary Two of an Establishment – 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 6:16 pm. CCN: 20-080-610. The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/BQwx0JYRw_M
Burglary Two of an Establishment – 600 block of H Street, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 am. CCN: 20-080-700
Burglary Two of an Establishment – 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 5:30 am. CCN: 20-080-972
Burglary Two of an Establishment – 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:48 am. CCN: 20-080-921. The suspect can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Sujp_TEzcT0
Burglary Two of an Establishment-400 block of 11th Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 3:30 am. CCN: 20-081-091. The suspects can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/PqS5nT9YqTI
Burglary Two of an Establishment-1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 5:07 am. CCN: 20-080-326. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/eg2nBUC3YTs
Burglary Two of an Establishment-800 block of Upsur Street, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 12:11 am. CCN: 20-080-995. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/2nA0ibbphN4
Burglary Two of an Establishment-1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest-On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:57 am. CCN: 20-081-019. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P7fuxTTRdQM
Burglary Two of an Establishment-Unit block of Blagden Alley, Northwest-On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 1:37 am. CCN: 20-080362. The suspects can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/IPkbsRWmBCo
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.