Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as Shana Donahue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the 2900 block of N Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:16 am, members of the Sixth District responded to a residence, at the listed location, for a report of an open door. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, inside of the residence, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds and apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Shana Donahue, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, 26 year-old Daniel Fleetwood, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense occurred inside the residence and was domestic in nature.