Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identifies Decedent as James Marcus Cuthbertson

Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identify Decedent as 40-Year Old James Marcus Cuthbertson

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, April 20, 2020, on I-395 Northbound near New York Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:24 pm, a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal light pole.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old James Marcus Cuthbertson, of Northwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation.