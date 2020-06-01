Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Identified Murder Victim as Christopher Beckwith, Jr., Offers Award

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:21 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported one of the victims to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The decedent was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Beckwith, Jr., of Northwest, DC.

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, the second victim succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as 19-year-old Willie Leon Brown, Jr. of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Initial Report, Dated May 26, 2020