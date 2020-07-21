General

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Paul Belt in Weapon Offense

07/21/2020
Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:49 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location.  The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim.  The suspect then fled the scene.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, 59 year-old Paul Belt, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

