Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Paul Belt in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:49 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, 59 year-old Paul Belt, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

