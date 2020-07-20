Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Melvin Rivera-Torres & Antoine Harvell in Robbery

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced several arrests in recent robbery cases in Washington, DC.

Third District:

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, 47 year-old Melvin Rivera-Torres, of no fixed address, was arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-100-019

At approximately 5:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then forcibly took US currency from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

Fourth District:

On Monday, July 13, 2020, 32 year-old Antoine Harvell, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 12, 2020, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast. CCN 20-087287

At approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect approached the store employee and demanded cash. The store employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

