Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest David Robinson in Homicide of Tia Cokley

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:41 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Tia Cokley, of Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, 39 year-old David Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

