Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Anthony Antonio Pleasant for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

approximately 11:26 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a gun towards the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Saturday May 23, 2020, 34 year-old Anthony Antonio Pleasant, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.