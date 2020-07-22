Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Joseph Jackson in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department‘s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a cane and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 43 year-old Joseph Jackson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.