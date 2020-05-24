Washington, DC Metro Police Identified Homicide Victim as Antwuan Roach

Another Washington, DC homicide victim identified as 18 year-old Antwuan Roach

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the 3800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Antwuan Roach, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Call the police at (202) 727-9099.