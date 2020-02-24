Washington, DC Homicides: Decedents Wilfredo Torres and Jaime Zelaya

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, February 22, 2020, inside of a residential building, in the 6000 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:02 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the 6000 block of 13th Street, Northwest, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile males, and an adult female, inside of a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (DCFEMS) responded to the scene and found that one of the juvenile males displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second juvenile male and adult female were transported to an area hospital for treatment. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the second juvenile male was pronounced dead. The adult female was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation at the scene revealed that the offense occurred inside of the residential building.

The decedents have been identified as 17 year-old Wilfredo Torres and 16 year-old Jaime Zelaya, both of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.