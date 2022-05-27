Washington: Andrew Cain Kristovich Indicted After Escape

Washington State Man, Andrew Cain Kristovich Indicted After Escape From Federal Prison Camp

(STL.News) A federal indictment was unsealed today charging an Edmonds, Washington man for escaping from a satellite prison camp at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Sheridan, Oregon.

Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, has been charged with one count of escaping from custody.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of April 25, 2022, correctional officers at FCI Sheridan, a federal prison located in Yamhill County, Oregon, discovered that Kristovich was missing from his assigned bunk. Kristovich was serving a 60-month sentence after being convicted in the Western District of Washington for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and unlawfully using a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Later, on April 25, 2022, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence in Vancouver, Washington for a welfare check. The officers met a female who reported that Kristovich had told her he was getting released from prison and asked her to pick him up. After the woman picked him up, Kristovich sexually and physically assaulted her and then fled with her vehicle. On April 27, 2022, the woman’s vehicle was found locked and abandoned in a retail parking lot in Edmonds, Washington.

On May 14, 2022, a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Kristovich in Carson City, Nevada. Kristovich was found in possession of a semi-automatic rifle.

Kristovich made his initial appearance in federal court in the District of Oregon today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, Kristovich faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Kristovich also faces Washington State felony charges in Clark County Superior Court for second degree rape, second degree assault, second degree robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today