War has begun as Russia invades Ukraine, killing more than 50 and making threats to NATO and the US

Ukraine (STL.News) The world has changed as another war has broken out as Russia invades Ukraine. This is not a war in Afghanistan or some third-world country called a conflict. This is one of the largest economies in the world with nuclear power that has threatened America at one of our weakest moments as America is divided by politics and corruption.

