Wanted Anthony Bernard Hopkins in ATM Armed Robbery in Columbia SC

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are searching for a male suspect who’s wanted in connection with an automated teller machine armed robbery investigation.

Investigators have active arrest warrants for 32-year-old Anthony Bernard Hopkins, Junior. Once located and captured, he will be charged with Two Counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Criminal Conspiracy, and Entering a Bank or ATM with the Intent to Steal. The warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Hopkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

On May 31, 2020 while at 5118 Fairfield Road, Hopkins and an unknown accomplice allegedly held two employees at gunpoint while stealing money from an automated teller machine. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

It’s believed that Hopkins and a co-defendant left the crime scene in two separate vehicles one of which was a red and black 1981 Chevy Caprice.

