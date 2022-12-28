Wall Street’s top 10 performing ETFs of 2022

Andrei Askirka/iStock via Getty Images Wall Street saw broad-based declines in 2022, but not all trading vehicles come into the end of the year with losses. Of the more than 2,750 exchange traded funds on the market, the top 10 performing funds each returned more than 60% on the year. While the broader Dow (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500), and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) dropped, a handful of ETFs managed to post massive returns. The list of winners is dominated by energy names and interest rate hedging funds. Here’s a breakdown of the top ten ETF performers of 2022 (excluding leveraged, and inverse funds): Top Ten ETF Performers: No. 10: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) +60.2%. No. 9: Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) +60.3%. No. 8: Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) +60.4%. No. 7: Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) +62.5%. No. 6: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) +62.6%. No. 5: Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) +63.4%. No. 4: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) +63.9%. No. 3: VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) +65.1%. No. 2: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) +85.4%. No. 1: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) +105.1%. Data is per ETF.com. Wednesday’s price action: XES +0.2%, PXJ +0.4%, PXE -1.3%, VDE -0.5%, FENY -0.8%, XLE -0.5%, IEZ -0.5%, OIH -0.6%, PFIX -2.7%, and TUR -2.4%. In broader market news, the major market averages traded to the topside at start off the trading session on Wednesday.