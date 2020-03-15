Walgreens Takes Further Action To Support Customers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Company continues to make it easier for customers to receive products and care

DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) Walgreens pledged today in a White House meeting its commitment to aid the Administration in providing access to COVID-19 testing. Walgreens will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores such as in parking lots, where non-Walgreens health personnel will administer COVID-19 testing.

The testing locations and timing will be announced at a later date in collaboration with the Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The company will work closely with stakeholders at participating locations to ensure the health and safety of customers and team members.

“These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures, and Walgreens is honored to join the Administration, CMS, CDC and others in our industry to work together in providing access to government COVID-19 testing,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. “Collaboration with health officials, the government, and across our industry and other sectors is critical at this time. Walgreens has a long history of being there when our customers and communities need us most. We’re continuing to work around the clock to support the health, safety and well-being of our customers, patients and team members.”

