Walgreens Reopens Most Bay Area stores, Takes Further Steps to Assist with Customers’ Prescription Drug Needs

DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) Walgreens has made significant progress in its efforts to reopen recently damaged stores in the Bay Area and to serve the evolving needs of the local community. Currently, 62 of Walgreens 67 Bay Area stores, including the majority of its Oakland locations, are open.

In addition, Walgreens has taken a number of steps to help meet the prescription needs of those whose nearest Walgreens store has been or remains temporarily closed. These efforts to reopen stores and restore pharmacy services at impacted locations mark a significant investment by Walgreens throughout the communities.

“Our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do, and especially now, we’re taking every step possible to reopen stores quickly, and to help ensure customers and patients have access to the medications and other essentials they need,” said Jason Cunningham, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of being there for communities during times of need, and these efforts wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team members who’ve come together across the company and the U.S. to assist. Many of our communities are hurting right now and beyond our support for our customers and team members, we’re also focused on contributing to the healing so sorely needed nationwide.”

Over the last two weeks, the company has continued to work as quickly as possible to assess damage and begin repairs at impacted stores. About 30 Walgreens locations across the Bay Area sustained some level of damage from recent events. Oakland locations are on limited operating hours at this time, however the company anticipates resuming regular store hours at these locations within in the next two weeks.

Walgreens has been proactively contacting patients whose regular store may be impacted to assist with prescription needs, providing delivery options and directing individuals to other nearby Walgreens stores that are open. This patient outreach includes contacting those who have medications due for refill within the next 10 days to prevent any gaps in prescription adherence.

Walgreens is continuing to waive delivery fees on eligible prescriptions as another way that patients can get their medications. Pharmacists are also contacting patients who require high touch care, such as seniors and those with chronic or complex conditions, to provide individualized support and solutions for their medication and health care needs.

Additionally, customers can connect with a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Chat feature available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website. Walgreens has recently expanded the platform to include video chat with pharmacists.

Walgreens is now offering a 20 percent in-store discount at previously closed stores as they reopen, in impacted areas, including the Bay Area. The discount applies to regularly priced items and will be available for 30 days. Additionally, customers who live in impacted communities, based on zip codes, will be able to access a one-time 10 percent discount toward regularly priced items online and also free shipping. Over the coming days, Walgreens will increase inventory of essential grocery items, such as eggs, milk and bread, sent to stores whose local grocery stores may be temporarily closed.