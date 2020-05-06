Vulcan Materials Reports First Quarter Results

Vulcan Materials Earnings Improve in Each Segment, Led by Aggregates

Already Strong Liquidity Position Enhanced

Updates Full Year Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter earnings improved across all segments and were in line with our expectations, despite wet weather in certain key markets in the Southeast and Southwest. These results demonstrated the strong long-term fundamental position of our aggregates-led businesses and our commitment to leading the industry in pricing and unit profitability.

“We experienced minimal financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. Our main focus right now is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, maintaining our operational readiness, preserving liquidity and supporting the communities in which we operate. Our employees are engaged and ready to support one another, service our customers, and meet the challenges of today as we prepare for tomorrow.

“From a position of strength, we are proactively planning for the potential impacts of the pandemic on construction activity. Our strengths are derived from the flexibility provided by our aggregates-focused business, our diverse geographic footprint, our balance sheet structure and recently enhanced liquidity, and our operational capabilities. Our leading market positions, built over more than 60 years, and our proven track record of strong operations also position us well. That said, we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our operating plans and have contingency plans in place to respond as efficiently as possible to demand shifts. Aggregates is far more adaptable to these demand shifts than any other construction materials, a characteristic that should serve us well during this period of disruption. As a result, we will be well-equipped to manage our business effectively and serve our customers reliably through these unprecedented times. Our execution capabilities are supported by our four strategic disciplines (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), which have been implemented over the last few years. These operating plans are underpinned by our healthy balance sheet and strong liquidity position, which we have further enhanced.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE