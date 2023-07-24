Vivek Kannan Arrested Again – Asking for Public Assistance

HomeGeneralVivek Kannan Arrested Again - Asking for Public Assistance
Vivek Kannan Arrested Again, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Asking For Public Assistance.

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has once again arrested a New Orleans man, Vivek Kannan, for possession of child pornography and is asking the public for assistance in this new investigation.

Vivek Kannan, 47, was arrested on seven counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).  The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

This is an ongoing investigation.  Anyone with information regarding Mr. Kannan is encouraged to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506.  Callers may remain anonymous.

In September 2020, Mr. Kannan was arrested by the LBI for similar offenses.  At the time of that arrest, he was providing counseling services to children.  Those charges are being prosecuted by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and are still pending final adjudication.

SOURCE: Louisiana Attorney General

