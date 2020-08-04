Visalia Police Officer Dale Rush Injured in Traffic Collision

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On August 3, 2020 at 7:55 am, VPD patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer at SR-198 at the Ben Maddox off ramp in regards to an investigation. While the officers were on the traffic stop, an inattentive driver traveling westbound SR-198 in the #1 lane was unable to stop for slow moving traffic and lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle hit the guard rail and careened back across both westbound lanes. The front of the vehicle collided with the trailer and the trailer struck a VPD officer resulting in moderate injuries to the officer. The officer was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officer Dale Rush has 19 years of service and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

The investigation was completed by the California Highway Patrol.

