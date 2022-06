Virginia – Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support, a commission formed on his first day in office. This commission will serve as an advisory council to the Governor, and make recommendations to combat human trafficking in Virginia.

“This Commission is proof that Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors, and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the Commonwealth. That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office. We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”

“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am grateful to have such dedicated people lending their time and expertise to help bring an end to the repeated crimes of commercial exploitation. I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the Commonwealth safer for all. There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking.”

The Commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.

The new commission consists of the following members:

Mike Lamonea, Chair, of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent

Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Dunn of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project

Sarah-Beth Evans of Norfolk

Keith Farmer of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street

Michael Y. Feinmel of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County

Pamela Hock, M.S. of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor

Tyller Holden of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel

Michael Miller of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County

Deepa Patel of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope

Mea Picone of Richmond

Susan Young of Fairfax, Executive Director and Founder, Parent Coalition To End Human Trafficking

The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members: