Virginia Attorney General Herring And Deq Reach Settlement With Essex Solar Over Environmental Violations

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced they have reached a settlement with Essex Solar, LLC and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. over alleged “significant, repeated discharges of sediment, a pollutant, into state waters resulting from the construction activities and operations at the Essex Solar Farm.” As part of the settlement, Essex Solar and McCarthy will pay $245,000 in penalties, retain a Stormwater Compliance Manager, and create a Storm Water Management plan. The settlement also includes stipulated penalties for any violations of the agreed upon terms. Essex Solar and McCarthy Building Companies received at least 23 site visits from DEQ employees and four Notices of Violation because of their alleged misconduct. McCarthy Building Companies is in charge of the construction activities located at the Essex Solar Center in Essex County, Virginia.

“Essex Solar had numerous warnings and chances to change the way they were operating to come into compliance with environmental protection laws but they chose not to,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is so important for companies of all sizes to make sure that they adhere to environmental protections so that we can keep our land and our water clean for generations to come.”

“DEQ’s inspections, a result of citizen complaints as well as regular agency oversight, resulted in notices of violation,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “DEQ requires all solar facilities to remain in compliance and follow state law in all operations. We appreciate the Attorney General’s assistance in holding the facility responsible and putting measures in place to help avoid these types of abuses in the future.”

