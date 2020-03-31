Virginia A.G Herring Calls On Trump Administration To Freeze Non-urgent Rulemaking

Virginia Attorney General Herring Calls On Trump Administration To Freeze Non-urgent Rulemaking

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in calling on the Trump Administration to freeze most pending rulemaking activity and focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the country. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues sent a letter today to the Acting Director of the federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) noting that state and local governments across the nation remain focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and combating spread of the virus. As the coalition says in the letter “Life in our communities has been upended by the need to maintain social distancing.”

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues urge the federal government to halt most non-COVID-related rulemaking processes. They also ask the Trump Administration to consider reopening certain already-closed rule comment periods “at an appropriate time and for an appropriate duration.” The reopened comment periods would allow federal agencies to receive new input from state and local governments, businesses, and others impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including input on the pandemic’s economic effect.

“COVID-19 has impacted virtually every aspect of our lives and the Trump Administration should be focusing all of its attention on rules that benefit Americans during this national health crisis,” said Attorney General Herring. “Many of the current pending rule changes could be drastically altered depending on the outcome of this pandemic, which is why we should implement a temporary freeze to ensure that we are not prematurely making changes that we will regret in the future.”

Among the rule proposals that could be postponed if the federal government were to prioritize rulemaking related to COVID-19 are proposals that would eliminate or roll back protections against predatory lending, housing discrimination, sexual harassment and violence in education, and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals in federally funded programs. Other proposals that could be delayed—including cutbacks in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or food stamps—would affect far more Americans today than when they were originally proposed because of the recent economic downturn.

In addition to calling on the federal government to dedicate itself to rules related to COVID-19, the coalition calls for a general freeze on all new and pending rules other than those that address emergency situations or other urgent circumstances relating to health, safety, financial, or national security matters, or that are required by statutory or judicial deadlines.

The letter also highlights that the Trump Administration adopted the same kind of freeze on the President’s first day in office.

Additionally, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues say in the letter that federal agencies already have taken some steps to prioritize resources to focus on COVID-19, and that some federal agencies have extended rulemaking comment periods in response to the pandemic.

The letter concludes by noting that the requested freeze is important to ensure the federal government does not take rulemaking steps that would call for action by state or local governments, businesses, other organizations and the public at a time when their “ability to meet and communicate with each other has been limited” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Attorney General Herring in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

