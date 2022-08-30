Violent Crime Spree Leads to Federal Prison Sentence

Violent Crime Spree Leads to 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence

(STL.News) A 29-year-old Sunrise man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of carjacking, one count of kidnapping, two counts of bank robbery, one count of attempted bank robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The evidence revealed that, in January 2021, Tevin Shane Souffranc terrorized Broward and Collier Counties through a violent crime spree. On one occasion, he attacked a young woman as she was returning to her vehicle. Souffranc pushed her into the car and hit her in the face with the butt of a firearm, chipping two of her teeth.

On another occasion, Souffranc and an accomplice attacked a young woman as she walked to her car, threatening to kill her. Souffranc also robbed and attempted to rob multiple banks in South Florida and Naples.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Robert Dewitt, Acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, announced the sentence imposed by United States District Judge Roy K. Altman.

FBI Miami investigated the case. Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Hollywood Police Department, Collier County Police Department, Boca Raton Police Department, and Sunrise Police Department assisted. Assistant United States Attorney Ajay J. Alexander is prosecuting this case. Assistant United States Attorney Annika Miranda is handling asset forfeiture.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today