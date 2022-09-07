Victor: Terrill Dwayne sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Victor man, Terrill Dwayne Martin sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking

(STL.News) A Victor man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement found the drug along with a sawed-off shotgun and other firearms at his residence was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.

Terrill Dwayne Martin, 53, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in November 2021, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers conducted a search of Martin’s resident pursuant to a state warrant. Law enforcement recovered meth, a sawed-off shotgun, several firearms and drug paraphernalia. Martin admitted that he had meth in the safe in his residence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office.

