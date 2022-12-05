Vested Finance launches 2 portfolio options for retailers, take total count to 5

New Delhi: Retail investors will now be able to invest in globally diversified ETFs and new-age technology players via Vested Finance, a US investment platform, which has launched the facility for the same.

The FINRA-registered US broker-dealer, via its affiliate VF Securities, has announced two additional pre-built Vests in partnership with Xumit Capital and Ethical Advisors, which will enable the retailers to invest in the same.

Vested Finance helps Indian investors to invest in US stock markets via multiple investment instruments like stocks, ETFs, and pre-built investment portfolios called Vests.

Following the latest announcement, Vested Finance has partnerships with five industry players to offer third-party portfolios for the investors to put their money overseas.

Vests are curated portfolios that comprise stocks and/or ETFs and are constructed with different goals or specific themes. Investing in such instruments is similar to investing in passively managed mutual funds or PMS.

This mechanism allows clients to choose the vests based on their risk appetite and theme and save their time studying specific stocks for global portfolio diversification.

Vested Finance has always strived to make global diversification options available to Indian investors in an accessible and cost-effective manner, said Viram Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Vested Finance.

The new Vests offer customers an opportunity to invest in ETFs and futuristic technologies like metaverse, artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain,” he added.

These instruments are made using the subscription option, offered in quarterly and yearly plans. Vested Finance offered Vests from Wright Research, Negen Capital and Prasenjit Paul.

Despite the volatility in the global market, Vested has registered a 20% rise in the investors putting their money in US stocks via this mechanism.

Vested Finance is a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer and the only Fintech platform operating in India that has obtained a license from FINRA, the regulatory body for brokers and dealers in the USA.

