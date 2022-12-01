Very robust Q3 & Q4, premiumisation on plate for most FMCG cos: Patanjali Foods CEO

“The rural demand did drop in the second quarter. I am expecting that we will have a very robust demand coming in from rural India now. The harvests have been good, the prices of commodities have been very robust and there is a lot more money in the hands of both the farmers and the rural population at large. So we should see a very strong demand which is led by both the harvest and more income in hand,” says Sanjeev Kumar Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods

We have had conversations with you in the past where you talked about struggling to keep up with the pace of the rise in palm oil price. Now the pendulum has moved the other way and after a strong rise, there is a steep fall. How should shareholders and investors understand this scenario for Patanjali?

The edible oil prices have gone through a historical volatility in the last two years. We had an almost 18-month bull run where the prices went up nearly 40% which was historical highs and never seen before in palm, soy and sunflower oil prices. So there has been a huge spike. Subsequent to that, we had multiple actions, induced by the policy regulations of the government.

We had a big issue with Indonesia banning palm oil exports. There was a war in east Europe which had a huge impact, we had mandates on account of the biodiesel and biofuels which is becoming increasingly more important across the world and artificially, not fundamentally, driven by supply-demand, the prices started shooting up.

This was happening almost for the last 18 months but in the last couple of months, there was a sudden spike. Immediately thereafter we saw that prices coming down and as Indonesia relaxed the ban; also, the European trade corridor opened up and sunflower oil started moving out and biodiesel mandates were also softened. We saw a sudden crash and in a matter of 30 days, the prices came down.

So the good feature is prices have tended to move up and the substantial part of the gains which were lost, have started moving up instantly. For an FMCG company, classically the impact is two-fold – one is managing the volatility. We managed those hedges and we managed the risk part of it well. The second big issue that we faced is that in terms of how this entire piece needs to be priced into the consumer side and it has been a gyration. That had an impact on the performances of the FMCG companies but in general, the prices have stabilised. We are up nearly 20% plus in the prices in this quarter and I am expecting the price situation to be a lot more stable now.



« Back to recommendation stories



In this quarter, will there be an inventory loss or will there be an inventory gain?

I do not want to get into the financial results but broadly as I mentioned already, prices are covered better and I do not believe there will be any exceptional situation in terms of anything financially impacting the company now.

Do you concur with the recovery that we are expected to see in the second half for the rural economy? Wwhat kind of expectation do you have when it comes to volume growth?

The rural demand did drop in the second quarter. I am expecting that we will have a very robust demand coming in from rural India now. The harvests have been good, the prices of commodities have been very robust and there is a lot more money in the hands of both the farmers and the rural population at large. So we should see a very strong demand which is led by both the harvest and more income in hand.

The marriage season is upon us, we are having almost four million marriages in the next couple of months and that is a big demand boost and overall I am expecting that the recovery should be very strong in the rural areas as well as in the urban areas. So Q3 and Q4 look very robust and strong for most of the FMCG companies and for us too.

There is a lot of focus on premiumisation in the food segment. Given your vast portfolio, where is Patanjali’s focus going to be as you are a big in urban as well as rural focussed play?

It is an incorrect perception that it is largely a rural play. We are very strong in the rural areas but for different product categories. But to come back to the question in terms of the commodities and the sort of responses towards the premium side, all companies are working towards it because commodities by their very nature face the fundamental challenge of how to pass on prices to the consumers and how to extract a superior premium.

Most of the companies are working towards this and so are we. In the edible oil category, you will soon see us working towards the premium end of the oil bracket. We are also working on the atta and besan and grocery items. Similarly, we are working on range of juices. A lot of effort goes on in making a consumer move towards the premium end of the product range, where they must see a very visible and clear differentiation between what they were buying earlier and what they are consuming now.

The companies have an obligation to make sure that not only do they get that value for money but also are willing to shell out more towards that. So there is a lot of work which we are working on and some of that will be playing out in the marketplace in the next couple of months.

In the oil category, staples and the processed food category, what kind of volume growth should we expect for the next two to three years?

It is fairly clear that we should be very close to double digits, if not double digit growth itself, which is if we look at India’s consumption which is almost nearly 70 to 100% more than how India’s consumption is growing on the edible oil side. On the staples side, we are more aggressive. We will certainly more than double digit consistently across all the grocery categories.

Processed foods are also going to grow pretty much in a similar way. One of the targeted levels that we have kept for ourselves is how do we maintain the double digit growth consistently over the next three years so that we are able to hit a number which is double of where we are over the next five years and thereafter maintain the trajectory.

One of the key things is not just the volume growth because achieving that through pricing means at least on the commoditised products, how do we go towards the premiumisation, how do we add value to it, how do we improve the bottom line? All that effort is consistently going and we want to maintain a healthy profitability in our business so that we can take it forward.

