Vernon Menifee & Derrick Bacon Arrested In murder At Seabrook Street Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against two suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 3826 Seabrook Street about 2:55 p.m. on Apr. 27.

The suspects, Vernon Menifee (b/m, 24) and Derrick Bacon (b/m, 35), are charged with murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the 209th State District Court. Booking photos of Menifee and Bacon are attached to this news release.

Both are accused in the death of Guy-Anthony Owen Allen, 29.

HPD Homicide Division Officers C. Lamont and L. Lange reported:

Mr. Allen and a witness were at the apartment complex at the above address to meet with another individual. As Allen was speaking with this person, two suspects approached them at gunpoint and forced them on the ground. It is believed a struggle ensued and Allen was shot one time. Paramedics transported Allen to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

At that time, the suspects were only described as two black males in their 20s, wearing dark or black hoodies.

A preliminary investigation determined the whereabouts of Menifee, who was out on three felony bonds at the time of this incident. He was arrested on May 11 by members of the HPD Gang Division and the HPD Southeast Patrol Division-Crime Suppression Team on felony warrants, including burglary of a building, engaging in organized criminal activity and felon in possession of a weapon. He was also given bond on those three cases on June 1. On June 5, Menifee was charged for his involvement in this incident and is currently being held without bond.

Further investigation identified Bacon as a suspect in this case and, on June 1, he was arrested by members of the HPD Southeast Patrol Division-Crime Suppression Team. He was subsequently charged for his role in this incident and was given bond for both charges on June 12.

Anyone with any additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE