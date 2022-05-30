Vermont Governor Phil Scott On Memorial Day

Statement From Governor Phil Scott On Memorial Day

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement to commemorate Memorial Day:

“Each year, we pause to reflect and celebrate the brave men and women who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ to preserve our values and way of life. As Americans, we must do more than mourn their loss and remember their service. We must live our lives worthy of the sacrifice they made, and not take for granted those freedoms, and quality of life, they paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect.

“America has become increasingly divided, polarized, and divisive. We, as a people, are better than this, and we cannot allow it to define who we are. To honor those who gave their lives for us, let’s commit to being worthy of their heroism.”