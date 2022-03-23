Vermont Governor – Additional One-time Fuel Benefit

Governor Scott, DCF Announce 10,000 Vermont Households Will Get An Additional One-time Fuel Benefit

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced that approximately 10,000 households will get an extra fuel benefit through the Seasonal Fuel Assistance Program. Given high oil and kerosene prices, a one-time $350 benefit will be paid to providers to help offset additional costs for program participants.

“The impacts of high energy costs on Vermont are affecting everyone, but especially those with lower income, which is why must continue focusing on making Vermont more affordable, while supporting those in need,” said Governor Scott. “Although this one-time payment will help, we know there’s more work to do.”

“Seasonal fuel assistance is essential in keeping low-income Vermonters warm throughout the winter months,” said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown. This assistance is critical to their health and well-being. It especially helps seniors, people with disabilities, and families with children.”

To receive the benefit, households must have received an oil or kerosene benefit issued between November 9, 2021 and February 28, 2022. They must have also been active fuel households as of February 28, 2022. Vermonters with questions about the extra benefit can call 1-800-479-6151.

DCF will also provide an additional $500,000 to the five community action agencies in Vermont so they can help more households that are facing heating emergencies.

In October, Governor Scott was joined by Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders and Congressman Welch to announce the State was receiving a historic amount of LIHEAP funding to support eligible households with their heating and energy needs.

Seasonal Fuel Assistance helps eligible Vermonters pay part of their home heating bills, whether they own their homes or rent, pay for heat directly or as part of rent. Find more information and apply at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel-assistance.