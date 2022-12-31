Veritaseum (VERI) Rises 37.64%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Veritaseum (VERI) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Saturday, the crypto has added 37.64% to $49.1.

InvestorsObserver is giving Veritaseum a 76 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Veritaseum!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Veritaseum a high volatility rank of 76, placing it in the top 24% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

VERI’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Veritaseum price is trading above resistance. With support set at $34.19 and resistance around $38.42. This leaves Veritaseum out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter