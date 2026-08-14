UWM Holdings Faces Securities Class Action

PONTIAC, MI – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) UWM Holdings – UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, is facing a federal securities class action alleging that investors were misled about risks associated with the company’s mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and its proposed acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp.

The lawsuit, Doug Bond v. UWM Holdings Corporation, et al., Case No. 2:26-cv-12862-BRM-APP, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. It seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWM securities between March 9, 2026, and Aug. 5, 2026, inclusive.

The action was filed by Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP on behalf of plaintiff Doug Bond. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of a securities class action does not establish that UWM or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

UWM Holdings reports $451.9 million quarterly loss

UWM Holdings: The litigation follows a sharp change in UWM’s financial results.

UWM reported second-quarter 2026 total revenue of $888.0 million and a net loss of $451.9 million, compared with net income of $170.4 million in the first quarter and net income of $314.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $185.9 million.

UWM also reported total equity of approximately $1.0 billion as of June 30, down from $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter and $1.7 billion a year earlier.

Despite the loss, the company’s core mortgage business remained substantial. UWM reported $39.7 billion in second-quarter loan origination volume and a total gain margin of 1.33%.

Those financial figures come directly from UWM’s second-quarter earnings disclosure rather than from the allegations contained in the investor lawsuit.

UWM Holdings – Failed Two Harbors transaction becomes central issue

The UWM Holdings class action focuses heavily on UWM’s proposed acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and the hedging strategy associated with that transaction.

According to the complaint, UWM historically maintained what the plaintiff describes as a largely unhedged mortgage servicing rights portfolio.

The lawsuit alleges that UWM changed that approach in anticipation of acquiring Two Harbors and established a substantial hedge against interest-rate risk associated with the proposed transaction.

The acquisition ultimately did not proceed as UWM anticipated.

Instead, Two Harbors moved forward with a transaction involving CrossCountry Mortgage. Two Harbors said its shareholders approved that transaction on July 2 and that the deal provides shareholders with $12 per share in cash, subject to the remaining regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

The dispute surrounding the failed transaction has subsequently expanded beyond the securities case.

Complaint alleges investors were not adequately informed

The plaintiff alleges that UWM and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning the company’s business, operations and prospects during the class period.

Among the central allegations is that UWM became over-hedged in connection with the anticipated Two Harbors transaction and consequently faced substantial financial exposure when the proposed acquisition did not proceed.

These remain allegations contained in civil litigation. UWM and the individual defendants will have an opportunity to respond to the claims through the federal court process.

UWMC shares plunge after financial disclosure

The market reaction was significant.

UWM shares fell $0.64, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 on Aug. 6, according to information cited in notices concerning the litigation.

That decline followed the company’s second-quarter financial disclosures and information surrounding its hedging losses.

The share-price decline is important to the securities litigation because plaintiffs in federal securities cases generally must establish, among other elements, a connection between the alleged misrepresentation or omission and investors’ economic losses.

A falling stock price alone, however, does not establish securities fraud.

Who filed the original UWM lawsuit?

The lawsuit was filed by Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP on behalf of named plaintiff Doug Bond.

That distinction is important because numerous securities law firms frequently issue investor notices after a class action has already been filed.

Multiple notices do not necessarily mean multiple separate class actions have been filed. Some firms are informing investors about the existing case and soliciting potential clients who may qualify to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Law firms that have issued notices or otherwise publicized investor claims involving UWM Holdings include:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP — filed the Bond action.

— filed the Bond action. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz — has publicized the filed securities action.

— has publicized the filed securities action. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP — issued an Aug. 14 investor notice concerning the class action and lead-plaintiff process.

— issued an Aug. 14 investor notice concerning the class action and lead-plaintiff process. Rosen Law Firm — has notified UWM investors of the pending securities action.

— has notified UWM investors of the pending securities action. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — has issued an investor alert regarding the case and lead-plaintiff deadline.

— has issued an investor alert regarding the case and lead-plaintiff deadline. Other shareholder-rights firms have also begun informing investors about potential participation in the litigation.

Investors should understand that law-firm announcements are attorney advertising or investor solicitations, not court findings on the merits of the case.

Lead plaintiff deadline set for October

Robbins Geller’s Aug. 14 notice states that investors who acquired UWM securities during the March 9 through Aug. 5, 2026 class period have until Oct. 13, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff is generally the investor or investor group appointed by the federal court to represent the proposed class’s interests and oversee the litigation on behalf of class members.

Investors do not ordinarily have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered.

The court, rather than any law firm issuing an investor notice, determines who will serve as lead plaintiff.

UWM Holdings – UWM’s business remains active despite litigation

UWM Holdings is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, a major participant in the U.S. residential mortgage industry.

Its second-quarter results highlight the distinction between the company’s underlying mortgage operations and the financial impact of its hedging activities.

UWM originated nearly $40 billion in mortgages during the quarter even as the company recorded its $451.9 million net loss.

That combination will likely keep investors focused on both UWM’s mortgage production and its balance-sheet exposure as the litigation progresses.

The company had reported $170.4 million in first-quarter net income, making the second-quarter reversal particularly notable.

UWM Holdings – What happens next in the UWM securities case?

UWM Holdings: The immediate procedural date for investors is the October lead-plaintiff deadline.

After a lead plaintiff is selected, the litigation would typically move toward an amended complaint, and defendants may seek dismissal of the claims. The exact sequence will depend on court orders and filings in the Eastern District of Michigan.

At this stage, the case remains early.

No court has determined that UWM Holdings or its executives committed securities fraud, and the defendants can contest the allegations.

For investors, the key distinction is between what UWM itself has reported and what the plaintiff alleges.

UWM has reported the $451.9 million second-quarter net loss, $888.0 million in revenue, and $39.7 billion in loan originations. Assertions that investors were misled and that federal securities laws were violated must be established through litigation.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. Allegations in a civil complaint are unproven unless and until established in court. Investors considering legal action should consult qualified legal counsel regarding their individual circumstances.