Utah Governor Signed Economic Development Bills

Gov. Cox Holds Ceremonial Signing For Economic Development Bills

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

HB35: Economic Development Modifications

HB333: Economic And Workforce Development Amendments

SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program

HB326: State Innovation Amendments

HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments

SB95: Limitations On Employer Liability

HB335: Blockchain And Digital Innovation Task Force

SB182: Digital Asset Amendments

SB93: Business Tax Amendments

SB238: Homeless Services Modifications

HB456: Digital User Asset Payment Amendments

SB16: Licensing Amendments

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.