Politics

Utah Governor Signed Economic Development Bills

April 19, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Cox Holds Ceremonial Signing For Economic Development Bills

SALT LAKE CITY  UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • HB35: Economic Development Modifications
  • HB333: Economic And Workforce Development Amendments
  • SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program
  • HB326: State Innovation Amendments
  • HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments
  • SB95: Limitations On Employer Liability
  • HB335: Blockchain And Digital Innovation Task Force
  • SB182: Digital Asset Amendments
  • SB93: Business Tax Amendments
  • SB238: Homeless Services Modifications
  • HB456: Digital User Asset Payment Amendments
  • SB16: Licensing Amendments

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.